Planet Labs PBC (PL) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.77. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Planet Labs PBC (PL) is $5.44, which is $2.97 above the current market price. The public float for PL is 165.97M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PL on November 30, 2023 was 1.49M shares.

PL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) has increased by 0.41 when compared to last closing price of 2.46. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.66% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-28 that The final frontier. Few things hold more promise than outer space.

PL’s Market Performance

Planet Labs PBC (PL) has experienced a 4.66% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 17.06% rise in the past month, and a -25.60% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.34% for PL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.37% for PL’s stock, with a -27.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PL stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for PL by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for PL in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $5.50 based on the research report published on May 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PL Trading at 4.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.18%, as shares surge +14.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PL rose by +4.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.32. In addition, Planet Labs PBC saw -43.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PL starting from Johnson Ashley F., who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $2.14 back on Nov 01. After this action, Johnson Ashley F. now owns 878,990 shares of Planet Labs PBC, valued at $2,140 using the latest closing price.

Johnson Ashley F., the CFO & COO of Planet Labs PBC, sale 1,000 shares at $2.60 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Johnson Ashley F. is holding 882,048 shares at $2,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PL

Equity return is now at value -26.10, with -20.22 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Planet Labs PBC (PL) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.