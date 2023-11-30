Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd ADR’s (PT) Stock: A -5.84% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd ADR (PT) has gone down by -9.62% for the week, with a -2.70% drop in the past month and a -4.42% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.55% for PT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.84% for PT’s stock, with a 7.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: PT) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.40. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PT currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.On November 30, 2023, the average trading volume of PT was 108.81K shares.

PT) stock’s latest price update

Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: PT)’s stock price has dropped by -6.09 in relation to previous closing price of 1.15. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -9.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2022-03-10 that Penny stocks are on the move today with some of the top companies in the space seeing major movement alongside heavy trading of their shares. The post Top Penny Stocks Today: Why PT, TLSA, AGRI and HTCR Are Up Thursday appeared first on InvestorPlace.

PT Trading at -4.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.80%, as shares sank -1.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PT fell by -9.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +112.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1460. In addition, Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd ADR saw 165.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-109.31 for the present operating margin

+8.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd ADR stands at -255.05. The total capital return value is set at -35.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1,529.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

To sum up, Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd ADR (PT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.