Phoenix Motor Inc (PEV) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PEV is 1.73. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PEV is 2.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.78% of that float. On November 30, 2023, PEV’s average trading volume was 190.19K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PEV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Phoenix Motor Inc (NASDAQ: PEV) has dropped by -6.52 compared to previous close of 1.38. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-16 that Phoenix Motor Inc. (PEV) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

PEV’s Market Performance

Phoenix Motor Inc (PEV) has experienced a 0.78% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 72.00% rise in the past month, and a 116.06% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.60% for PEV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 25.26% for PEV’s stock, with a 54.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PEV Trading at 22.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.91%, as shares surge +65.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +110.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PEV rose by +0.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0554. In addition, Phoenix Motor Inc saw 21.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PEV starting from EdisonFuture, Inc., who sale 12,000,000 shares at the price of $1.02 back on Sep 26. After this action, EdisonFuture, Inc. now owns 5,500,000 shares of Phoenix Motor Inc, valued at $12,240,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PEV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-303.70 for the present operating margin

+18.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Phoenix Motor Inc stands at -293.42. The total capital return value is set at -96.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -95.36. Equity return is now at value -38.53, with -22.99 for asset returns.

Based on Phoenix Motor Inc (PEV), the company’s capital structure generated 33.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.00. Total debt to assets is 20.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Phoenix Motor Inc (PEV) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.