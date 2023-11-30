Payoneer Global Inc (PAYO) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Payoneer Global Inc (NASDAQ: PAYO) is above average at 35.78x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.83.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Payoneer Global Inc (PAYO) is $8.22, which is $3.11 above the current market price. The public float for PAYO is 257.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.06% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PAYO on November 30, 2023 was 2.51M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PAYO) stock’s latest price update

Payoneer Global Inc (NASDAQ: PAYO)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.73 in comparison to its previous close of 5.20, however, the company has experienced a -5.02% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Michelle Wang – Vice President-Investor Relations John Caplan – Chief Executive Officer Bea Ordonez – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Sanjay Sakhrani – KBW Trevor Williams – Jefferies Cristopher Kennedy – William Blair Mike Grondahl – Northland Capital Markets Josh Siegler – Cantor Fitzgerald * Operator Good morning. Thank you for standing by.

PAYO’s Market Performance

PAYO’s stock has fallen by -5.02% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -11.74% and a quarterly drop of -17.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.68% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.26% for Payoneer Global Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.31% for PAYO’s stock, with a -7.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAYO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAYO stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for PAYO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PAYO in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $7 based on the research report published on July 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PAYO Trading at -11.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAYO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.68%, as shares sank -11.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAYO fell by -5.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.48. In addition, Payoneer Global Inc saw -6.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAYO starting from Goldman Tsafi, who sale 6,118 shares at the price of $5.31 back on Nov 27. After this action, Goldman Tsafi now owns 714,368 shares of Payoneer Global Inc, valued at $32,512 using the latest closing price.

Galit Scott H., the Director of Payoneer Global Inc, sale 16,564 shares at $5.39 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Galit Scott H. is holding 2,770,179 shares at $89,268 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAYO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.83 for the present operating margin

+79.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Payoneer Global Inc stands at -1.91. The total capital return value is set at -3.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.23. Equity return is now at value 9.60, with 0.94 for asset returns.

Based on Payoneer Global Inc (PAYO), the company’s capital structure generated 5.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.38. Total debt to assets is 0.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Payoneer Global Inc (PAYO) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.