OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE: OMF)’s stock price has plunge by 3.71relation to previous closing price of 40.72. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 11.45% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-23 that Is OneMain Holdings (OMF) a great pick from the value investor???s perspective right now?

Is It Worth Investing in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE: OMF) Right Now?

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE: OMF) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.80x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.70. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) by analysts is $47.00, which is $4.77 above the current market price. The public float for OMF is 119.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.18% of that float. On November 30, 2023, the average trading volume of OMF was 903.28K shares.

OMF’s Market Performance

OMF stock saw an increase of 11.45% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 19.33% and a quarterly increase of 2.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.02%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.21% for OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.12% for OMF stock, with a simple moving average of 5.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OMF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OMF stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for OMF by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for OMF in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $51 based on the research report published on November 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OMF Trading at 10.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.02%, as shares surge +17.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMF rose by +11.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.32. In addition, OneMain Holdings Inc saw 26.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OMF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.11 for the present operating margin

+86.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for OneMain Holdings Inc stands at +17.25. The total capital return value is set at 9.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.27. Equity return is now at value 21.43, with 2.82 for asset returns.

Based on OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF), the company’s capital structure generated 603.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.79. Total debt to assets is 81.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 570.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 81.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.85. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.23.

Conclusion

To sum up, OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.