Ondas Holdings Inc’s (ONDS) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

In the past week, ONDS stock has gone up by 9.73%, with a monthly gain of 226.40% and a quarterly surge of 25.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.92%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 18.49% for Ondas Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 55.25% for ONDS’s stock, with a 18.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ondas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ONDS) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Ondas Holdings Inc (ONDS) by analysts is $2.00, which is $0.76 above the current market price. The public float for ONDS is 36.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.57% of that float. On November 30, 2023, the average trading volume of ONDS was 539.35K shares.

ONDS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Ondas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ONDS) has decreased by -8.82 when compared to last closing price of 1.36.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-11-24 that Penny stocks, defined as stocks trading under $5 per share, offer investors the allure of exponential growth. As an inherently volatile market sector, penny stocks can rapidly surge on positive news, rumors, and breakthroughs – allowing traders to potentially lock in short-term gains.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONDS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONDS stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for ONDS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ONDS in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $22 based on the research report published on February 16, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

ONDS Trading at 97.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.92%, as shares surge +227.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +73.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONDS rose by +9.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8417. In addition, Ondas Holdings Inc saw -22.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ONDS starting from Popolo Joseph V, who purchase 85,646 shares at the price of $1.19 back on Nov 22. After this action, Popolo Joseph V now owns 1,284,245 shares of Ondas Holdings Inc, valued at $101,944 using the latest closing price.

COHEN RICHARD M, the Director of Ondas Holdings Inc, sale 5,930 shares at $1.08 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that COHEN RICHARD M is holding 52,993 shares at $6,406 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ONDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2275.17 for the present operating margin

-176.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ondas Holdings Inc stands at -3445.35. The total capital return value is set at -47.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -77.55. Equity return is now at value -99.24, with -67.73 for asset returns.

Based on Ondas Holdings Inc (ONDS), the company’s capital structure generated 57.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.44. Total debt to assets is 34.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ondas Holdings Inc (ONDS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.