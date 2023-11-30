ODDITY Tech Ltd. (ODD) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ: ODD) is above average at 52.29x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ODDITY Tech Ltd. (ODD) is $46.43, which is $12.79 above the current market price. The public float for ODD is 23.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 19.21% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ODD on November 30, 2023 was 592.66K shares.

ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ: ODD)’s stock price has increased by 2.03 compared to its previous closing price of 32.97. However, the company has seen a -1.15% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-27 that Oddity runs beauty websites that use advanced AI technology to provide customers more accurate help. The premium beauty industry, and specifically e-commerce, is growing faster than the overall industry.

ODD’s Market Performance

ODDITY Tech Ltd. (ODD) has seen a -1.15% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 31.66% gain in the past month and a -19.12% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.45% for ODD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.83% for ODD stock, with a simple moving average of -8.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ODD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ODD stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ODD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ODD in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $37 based on the research report published on October 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ODD Trading at 13.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ODD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.46%, as shares surge +27.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ODD fell by -3.35%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.14. In addition, ODDITY Tech Ltd. saw -29.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ODD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.52 for the present operating margin

+67.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for ODDITY Tech Ltd. stands at +6.70. The total capital return value is set at 13.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.19.

Based on ODDITY Tech Ltd. (ODD), the company’s capital structure generated 14.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.52. Total debt to assets is 7.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.37.

The receivables turnover for the company is 26.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ODDITY Tech Ltd. (ODD) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.