NKGen Biotech Inc (NKGN) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.37. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NKGN is 6.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.95% of that float. On November 30, 2023, the average trading volume of NKGN was 229.38K shares.

NKGN) stock’s latest price update

NKGen Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: NKGN)’s stock price has soared by 13.09 in relation to previous closing price of 2.98. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 21.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-27 that NKGen Biotech (NASDAQ: NKGN )) stock is taking off on Friday with continued growth after announcing clinical trial results yesterday. Those clinical trial results covered SNK01.

NKGN’s Market Performance

NKGen Biotech Inc (NKGN) has seen a 21.48% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 5.97% gain in the past month and a -67.44% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.16% for NKGN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.25% for NKGN’s stock, with a -61.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NKGN Trading at -20.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NKGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.68%, as shares surge +15.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -67.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NKGN rose by +21.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.97. In addition, NKGen Biotech Inc saw -66.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NKGN starting from Song Paul Y., who purchase 244 shares at the price of $2.88 back on Nov 27. After this action, Song Paul Y. now owns 170,701 shares of NKGen Biotech Inc, valued at $701 using the latest closing price.

Song Paul Y., the Chief Executive Officer of NKGen Biotech Inc, purchase 53 shares at $2.85 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Song Paul Y. is holding 170,458 shares at $150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NKGN

Equity return is now at value -3.24, with -3.02 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, NKGen Biotech Inc (NKGN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.