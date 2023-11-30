News Corp (NWS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

News Corp (NASDAQ: NWS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.52 compared to its previous closing price of 23.28. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Yahoo Finance reported 2023-11-16 that Lachlan Murdoch is now the Chair of News Corporation (NWSA, NWS), replacing his father Rupert, who became Chairman Emeritus. On Friday, the same transition will occur at Fox Corporation (FOXA, FOX), the company that owns Fox News.

Is It Worth Investing in News Corp (NASDAQ: NWS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for News Corp (NASDAQ: NWS) is above average at 97.22x. The 36-month beta value for NWS is also noteworthy at 1.37. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NWS is $10.00, which is -$13.4 below than the current price. The public float for NWS is 104.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.09% of that float. The average trading volume of NWS on November 30, 2023 was 1.35M shares.

NWS’s Market Performance

NWS stock saw an increase of 4.60% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 9.55% and a quarterly increase of 7.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.74%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.01% for News Corp (NWS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.26% for NWS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 19.39% for the last 200 days.

NWS Trading at 8.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NWS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.74%, as shares surge +9.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NWS rose by +4.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.33. In addition, News Corp saw 26.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NWS starting from PANUCCIO SUSAN, who sale 10,758 shares at the price of $21.38 back on Aug 16. After this action, PANUCCIO SUSAN now owns 154,287 shares of News Corp, valued at $230,006 using the latest closing price.

PANUCCIO SUSAN, the Chief Financial Officer of News Corp, sale 184,212 shares at $20.97 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that PANUCCIO SUSAN is holding 165,045 shares at $3,863,662 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NWS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.31 for the present operating margin

+40.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for News Corp stands at +1.51. The total capital return value is set at 5.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.24. Equity return is now at value 1.76, with 0.85 for asset returns.

Based on News Corp (NWS), the company’s capital structure generated 52.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.28. Total debt to assets is 24.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

In summary, News Corp (NWS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.