Ncino Inc. (NCNO) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.45. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Ncino Inc. (NCNO) by analysts is $34.42, which is $4.44 above the current market price. The public float for NCNO is 60.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.96% of that float. On November 30, 2023, the average trading volume of NCNO was 609.78K shares.

The stock of Ncino Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO) has increased by 0.84 when compared to last closing price of 29.73. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.18% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-14 that WILMINGTON, N.C., Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking for the global financial services industry, will report financial results for its third quarter ended October 31, 2023, after the market close on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

NCNO’s Market Performance

NCNO’s stock has risen by 2.18% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.70% and a quarterly drop of -7.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.15% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.12% for Ncino Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.46% for NCNO’s stock, with a 7.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NCNO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NCNO stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for NCNO by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for NCNO in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $34 based on the research report published on October 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NCNO Trading at 1.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCNO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.15%, as shares surge +6.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCNO rose by +2.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.35. In addition, Ncino Inc. saw 13.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NCNO starting from Glover Joshua L, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $28.83 back on Nov 03. After this action, Glover Joshua L now owns 370,520 shares of Ncino Inc., valued at $201,810 using the latest closing price.

Glover Joshua L, the President & Chief Rev Officer of Ncino Inc., sale 3,693 shares at $28.54 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that Glover Joshua L is holding 377,520 shares at $105,413 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NCNO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.78 for the present operating margin

+54.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ncino Inc. stands at -25.16. The total capital return value is set at -7.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.22. Equity return is now at value -6.95, with -5.54 for asset returns.

Based on Ncino Inc. (NCNO), the company’s capital structure generated 9.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.61. Total debt to assets is 7.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ncino Inc. (NCNO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.