Murphy Oil Corp. (MUR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Murphy Oil Corp. (NYSE: MUR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MUR is 2.29. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MUR is $52.41, which is $9.72 above the current price. The public float for MUR is 146.53M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MUR on November 30, 2023 was 1.49M shares.

MUR) stock’s latest price update

Murphy Oil Corp. (NYSE: MUR)’s stock price has decreased by -0.09 compared to its previous closing price of 42.73. However, the company has seen a -0.19% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-27 that Murphy Oil is making progress on its balance sheet transformation efforts, which could double capital returns to shareholders by Q3 2023. The company’s strong production, particularly in the Gulf of Mexico and the Eagle Ford, is driving positive financial results. Murphy’s offshore presence, particularly in the Gulf of Mexico, provides additional growth opportunities given regulatory support for expansion.

MUR’s Market Performance

Murphy Oil Corp. (MUR) has experienced a -0.19% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.96% drop in the past month, and a -6.40% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.55% for MUR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.13% for MUR’s stock, with a 4.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MUR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MUR stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for MUR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MUR in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $47 based on the research report published on July 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MUR Trading at -4.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares sank -4.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MUR fell by -0.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.51. In addition, Murphy Oil Corp. saw -0.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MUR starting from Keller Elisabeth W, who sale 1,116 shares at the price of $45.49 back on Sep 20. After this action, Keller Elisabeth W now owns 7,151 shares of Murphy Oil Corp., valued at $50,772 using the latest closing price.

MURPHY ROBERT MADISON, the Director of Murphy Oil Corp., sale 100,000 shares at $43.30 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08, which means that MURPHY ROBERT MADISON is holding 1,499,831 shares at $4,329,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MUR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.41 for the present operating margin

+52.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Murphy Oil Corp. stands at +22.92. The total capital return value is set at 23.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.94. Equity return is now at value 14.84, with 7.39 for asset returns.

Based on Murphy Oil Corp. (MUR), the company’s capital structure generated 55.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.81. Total debt to assets is 27.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Murphy Oil Corp. (MUR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.