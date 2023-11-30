MGO Global Inc (MGOL): A Technical Analysis

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MGOL is 6.01M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MGOL on November 30, 2023 was 348.40K shares.

MGOL) stock’s latest price update

MGO Global Inc (NASDAQ: MGOL) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 15.38 compared to its previous closing price of 0.44. However, the company has seen a gain of 6.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-17 that MGO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGOL ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Maximiliano Ojeda – Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO Vincent Ottomanelli – CFO Conference Call Participants Operator Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to MGO Global’s Third Quarter Results Webcast. Joining us from MGO are Maximiliano Ojeda, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO; and MGO’s Chief Financial Officer, Vincent Ottomanelli.

MGOL’s Market Performance

MGOL’s stock has risen by 6.25% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 21.69% and a quarterly drop of -53.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.95% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.08% for MGO Global Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.70% for MGOL’s stock, with a -62.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MGOL Trading at -19.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.95%, as shares surge +13.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGOL rose by +6.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4855. In addition, MGO Global Inc saw -89.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MGOL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-251.81 for the present operating margin

+67.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for MGO Global Inc stands at -246.46. Equity return is now at value -512.31, with -320.52 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 19.94 and the total asset turnover is 2.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.27.

Conclusion

To put it simply, MGO Global Inc (MGOL) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.