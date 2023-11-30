Masco Corp.’s (MAS) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Masco Corp. (MAS) has seen a 2.25% increase in the past week, with a 16.48% gain in the past month, and a 2.64% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.63% for MAS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.72% for MAS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 11.33% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Masco Corp. (NYSE: MAS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Masco Corp. (NYSE: MAS) is 16.45x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MAS is 1.22. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Masco Corp. (MAS) is $62.15, which is $1.78 above the current market price. The public float for MAS is 223.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.52% of that float. On November 30, 2023, MAS’s average trading volume was 1.78M shares.

MAS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Masco Corp. (NYSE: MAS) has increased by 1.48 when compared to last closing price of 59.49.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-06 that The 4-factor dividend growth portfolio is a strategy that leverages the stock selection process of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, with a few minor twists. The portfolio fell by 3.07% in October, underperforming the S&P 500 by 0.97%. Year-to-date, the portfolio is up 3.61%.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAS stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for MAS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MAS in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $58 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MAS Trading at 11.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.40%, as shares surge +15.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAS rose by +2.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.52. In addition, Masco Corp. saw 29.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAS starting from Straber Renee, who sale 41,200 shares at the price of $61.13 back on Jul 28. After this action, Straber Renee now owns 31,995 shares of Masco Corp., valued at $2,518,580 using the latest closing price.

Allman Keith J., the President and CEO of Masco Corp., sale 188,040 shares at $59.77 during a trade that took place back on Jul 13, which means that Allman Keith J. is holding 200,305 shares at $11,238,436 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.24 for the present operating margin

+31.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Masco Corp. stands at +9.70. The total capital return value is set at 41.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.48 and the total asset turnover is 1.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Masco Corp. (MAS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.