Make Informed Decisions with MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU) Stock Updates

The stock of MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU) has gone up by 1.67% for the week, with a 2.83% rise in the past month and a -6.24% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.83% for MDU.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.31% for MDU’s stock, with a -6.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MDU Resources Group Inc (NYSE: MDU) Right Now?

MDU Resources Group Inc (NYSE: MDU) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 10.68x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.78. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU) by analysts is $23.88, which is $4.96 above the current market price. The public float for MDU is 194.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.99% of that float. On November 30, 2023, the average trading volume of MDU was 1.34M shares.

MDU) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of MDU Resources Group Inc (NYSE: MDU) has dropped by -0.47 compared to previous close of 19.01. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-23 that MDU Resources (MDU) unveiled its five-year capital investment plan, with a primary focus on expanding its electric and natural gas delivery business and serving its customers efficiently.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDU stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for MDU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MDU in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $22 based on the research report published on June 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MDU Trading at -0.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.45%, as shares surge +1.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDU rose by +1.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.69. In addition, MDU Resources Group Inc saw -9.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MDU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.23 for the present operating margin

+11.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for MDU Resources Group Inc stands at +5.27. The total capital return value is set at 8.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.88. Equity return is now at value 12.20, with 4.36 for asset returns.

Based on MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU), the company’s capital structure generated 89.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.21. Total debt to assets is 32.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

To sum up, MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.