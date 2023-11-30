Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc (LSDI) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: LSDI) has dropped by -10.79 compared to previous close of 0.23. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-07-05 that Normally, IPO activity gains momentum in the second quarter and peaks in June. This year was no exception.

Is It Worth Investing in Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: LSDI) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for LSDI is $1.40, which is $1.19 above the current price. The public float for LSDI is 11.13M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LSDI on November 30, 2023 was 223.53K shares.

LSDI’s Market Performance

The stock of Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc (LSDI) has seen a -2.43% decrease in the past week, with a -28.74% drop in the past month, and a -63.44% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.75% for LSDI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.87% for LSDI’s stock, with a -79.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LSDI Trading at -43.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSDI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.92%, as shares sank -29.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -68.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSDI fell by -2.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2367. In addition, Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc saw -93.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LSDI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-81800.98 for the present operating margin

-1403.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc stands at -127532.01. The total capital return value is set at -177.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -367.63.

Based on Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc (LSDI), the company’s capital structure generated 38.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.66. Total debt to assets is 20.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 591.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc (LSDI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.