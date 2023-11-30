Loews Corp. (L) Stock Showcases 2.93% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Loews Corp. (L) has gone up by 0.62% for the week, with a 8.87% rise in the past month and a 10.39% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.11% for L. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.93% for L’s stock, with a simple moving average of 12.62% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Loews Corp. (NYSE: L) Right Now?

Loews Corp. (NYSE: L) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for L is 0.80. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for L is $52.00, which is -$16.51 below the current price. The public float for L is 183.13M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of L on November 30, 2023 was 794.73K shares.

L) stock’s latest price update

Loews Corp. (NYSE: L)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.19 in comparison to its previous close of 68.64, however, the company has experienced a 0.62% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-10-30 that Loews (NYSE:L) has reported a strong recovery in third-quarter revenue and earnings, supported by its insurance business and higher investment income. The conglomerate grew revenue to $3.93 billion for the three months to September 30, 2023, up from $3.46 billion in 3Q 2022.

Analysts’ Opinion of L

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for L stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for L by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for L in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $43 based on the research report published on November 02, 2016 of the previous year 2016.

L Trading at 5.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought L to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.99%, as shares surge +7.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, L rose by +0.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.78. In addition, Loews Corp. saw 17.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at L starting from TISCH ANDREW H, who sale 150,000 shares at the price of $68.08 back on Nov 21. After this action, TISCH ANDREW H now owns 13,796,742 shares of Loews Corp., valued at $10,212,000 using the latest closing price.

TISCH ANDREW H, the Director of Loews Corp., sale 50,000 shares at $67.61 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that TISCH ANDREW H is holding 13,946,742 shares at $3,380,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for L

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.54 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Loews Corp. stands at +7.21. The total capital return value is set at 1.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.00. Equity return is now at value 9.56, with 1.78 for asset returns.

Based on Loews Corp. (L), the company’s capital structure generated 120.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.64. Total debt to assets is 25.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 114.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.50.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Loews Corp. (L) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.