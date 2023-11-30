Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (LAAC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE: LAAC) has plunged by -1.86 when compared to previous closing price of 5.37, but the company has seen a -9.45% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-27 that Lithium chemical spot prices and spodumene prices were significantly lower the past month. Lithium market news – Australia’s largest lithium mine flags output cut on weak China demand. SQM announces acquisition offer for Azure Minerals for ~US$900m. Lithium company news – Allkem and Livent receive all required regulatory approvals globally to close merger of equals. Sayona Mining announces new high-grade zones encountered in NAL drilling.

Is It Worth Investing in Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE: LAAC) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for LAAC is also noteworthy at 1.31. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LAAC is $13.08, which is $7.8 above than the current price. The public float for LAAC is 120.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.71% of that float. The average trading volume of LAAC on November 30, 2023 was 3.11M shares.

LAAC’s Market Performance

LAAC stock saw a decrease of -9.45% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -5.39% and a quarterly a decrease of -28.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.96%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.48% for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (LAAC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.82% for LAAC stock, with a simple moving average of -32.00% for the last 200 days.

LAAC Trading at -16.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.96%, as shares sank -4.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAAC fell by -9.45%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.70. In addition, Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp saw -30.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LAAC

Equity return is now at value -1.11, with -0.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (LAAC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.