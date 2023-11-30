LifeMD Inc’s (LFMD) Stock: A 9.91% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of LifeMD Inc (LFMD) has gone up by 12.34% for the week, with a 23.64% rise in the past month and a 100.52% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.62% for LFMD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.91% for LFMD’s stock, with a 107.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in LifeMD Inc (NASDAQ: LFMD) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LFMD is 1.47. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for LFMD is $10.00, which is $2.26 above the current price. The public float for LFMD is 28.60M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LFMD on November 30, 2023 was 595.70K shares.

LFMD) stock’s latest price update

LifeMD Inc (NASDAQ: LFMD)’s stock price has plunge by 7.65relation to previous closing price of 7.19. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 12.34% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-26 that LifeMD is recording strong growth figures on the back of WorkSimpli, its SaaS offering. The company currently sports an 87.62% gross profit margin and generated positive operating cash flow for its most recent quarter. Gross profit margins will see strength through 2024 as market sentiment toward growth stocks recovers to set the backdrop for continued outperformance.

LFMD Trading at 19.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LFMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.17%, as shares surge +21.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +79.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LFMD rose by +12.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +324.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.11. In addition, LifeMD Inc saw 298.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LFMD starting from Velge Bertrand, who purchase 60,000 shares at the price of $3.93 back on Aug 31. After this action, Velge Bertrand now owns 349,482 shares of LifeMD Inc, valued at $235,800 using the latest closing price.

Velge Bertrand, the Director of LifeMD Inc, purchase 40,000 shares at $3.76 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Velge Bertrand is holding 289,482 shares at $150,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LFMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.34 for the present operating margin

+80.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for LifeMD Inc stands at -38.25. The total capital return value is set at -324.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -418.27. Equity return is now at value -719.95, with -77.78 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 62.41 and the total asset turnover is 3.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.36.

Conclusion

In conclusion, LifeMD Inc (LFMD) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high..