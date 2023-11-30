Lennar Corp. (LEN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Lennar Corp. (NYSE: LEN) has increased by 0.62 when compared to last closing price of 126.06. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.05% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-27 that This Cyber Monday saw 77 million U.S. consumers participate in temporary sales on goods, most of which are for the benefit of early holiday shopping.

Is It Worth Investing in Lennar Corp. (NYSE: LEN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Lennar Corp. (NYSE: LEN) is 9.40x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LEN is 1.50. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Lennar Corp. (LEN) is $137.76, which is $10.92 above the current market price. The public float for LEN is 244.53M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.22% of that float. On November 30, 2023, LEN’s average trading volume was 2.08M shares.

LEN’s Market Performance

LEN’s stock has seen a 0.05% increase for the week, with a 21.35% rise in the past month and a 6.35% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.16% for Lennar Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.53% for LEN’s stock, with a 11.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for LEN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for LEN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $117 based on the research report published on November 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LEN Trading at 10.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.21%, as shares surge +18.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEN rose by +0.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $123.53. In addition, Lennar Corp. saw 40.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LEN starting from Collins David M, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $130.00 back on Nov 14. After this action, Collins David M now owns 37,060 shares of Lennar Corp., valued at $1,300,000 using the latest closing price.

McCall Jeffrey Joseph, the Executive Vice President of Lennar Corp., sale 1,157 shares at $105.01 during a trade that took place back on Oct 23, which means that McCall Jeffrey Joseph is holding 131,386 shares at $121,497 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.05 for the present operating margin

+27.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lennar Corp. stands at +13.53. The total capital return value is set at 23.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.15. Equity return is now at value 15.84, with 10.59 for asset returns.

Based on Lennar Corp. (LEN), the company’s capital structure generated 26.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.87. Total debt to assets is 16.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.83.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Lennar Corp. (LEN) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.