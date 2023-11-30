Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE: LW)’s stock price has dropped by -0.92 in relation to previous closing price of 98.44. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-28 that Tap four stocks with increasing P/E ratios to try out an out-of-the-box approach. These stocks include AMC Entertainment (AMC), DocuSign (DOCU), Vivid Seats (SEAT), Lamb Weston (LW) and Fiverr International (FVRR).

Is It Worth Investing in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE: LW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE: LW) is above average at 14.09x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.66.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW) is $124.50, which is $26.97 above the current market price. The public float for LW is 142.54M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.59% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LW on November 30, 2023 was 2.12M shares.

LW’s Market Performance

LW stock saw an increase of -0.62% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 8.95% and a quarterly increase of -0.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.89% for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.18% for LW’s stock, with a -4.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LW stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for LW by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LW in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $125 based on the research report published on September 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LW Trading at 5.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.37%, as shares surge +8.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LW fell by -0.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $95.84. In addition, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc saw 9.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LW starting from JURGENSEN WILLIAM G, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $84.35 back on Oct 16. After this action, JURGENSEN WILLIAM G now owns 162,835 shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, valued at $253,050 using the latest closing price.

Spytek Eryk J, the GEN COUNSEL & CHIEF COMPL OFF of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, sale 6,319 shares at $103.23 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that Spytek Eryk J is holding 1,052 shares at $652,310 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.71 for the present operating margin

+26.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc stands at +18.86. The total capital return value is set at 20.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.39. Equity return is now at value 100.53, with 18.48 for asset returns.

Based on Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW), the company’s capital structure generated 256.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.94. Total debt to assets is 55.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 239.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.13 and the total asset turnover is 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.