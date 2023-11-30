Kidpik Corp (PIK) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Kidpik Corp (PIK) is $3.00, which is $2.56 above the current market price. The public float for PIK is 0.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PIK on November 30, 2023 was 75.26K shares.

PIK) stock’s latest price update

Kidpik Corp (NASDAQ: PIK)’s stock price has plunge by 7.26relation to previous closing price of 0.41. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.01% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-14 that Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 14, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Moshe Dabah – Chief Technology Officer Jill Pasechnick – Chief Accounting Officer Operator Welcome to Kidpik Corp.’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Today’s call will be conducted by the company’s Chief Technology Officer, Moshe Dabah and its Chief Accounting Officer, Jill Pasechnick.

PIK’s Market Performance

Kidpik Corp (PIK) has experienced a 3.01% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -11.02% drop in the past month, and a -25.21% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.01% for PIK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.34% for PIK stock, with a simple moving average of -30.56% for the last 200 days.

PIK Trading at -18.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PIK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.85%, as shares sank -9.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PIK rose by +2.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4281. In addition, Kidpik Corp saw -36.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PIK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-47.48 for the present operating margin

+27.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kidpik Corp stands at -46.21. The total capital return value is set at -51.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -62.02. Equity return is now at value -101.82, with -54.37 for asset returns.

Based on Kidpik Corp (PIK), the company’s capital structure generated 40.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.86. Total debt to assets is 21.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 48.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.31.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Kidpik Corp (PIK) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.