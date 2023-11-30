Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KW is 1.12. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW) is $11.60, which is $0.22 above the current market price. The public float for KW is 118.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.14% of that float. On November 30, 2023, KW’s average trading volume was 930.97K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

KW) stock’s latest price update

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE: KW)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.87 in comparison to its previous close of 11.48, however, the company has experienced a 0.44% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-26 that Kennedy-Wilson is a real estate development company with a strong track record and $25B in assets under management. The company is focused on increasing cash flow in global credit, growing its stabilized multifamily portfolio, and expanding its industrial assets. Despite a decline in financial results, the stock is undervalued and offers an 8.31% dividend yield, making it an attractive opportunity for long-term investors.

KW’s Market Performance

KW’s stock has risen by 0.44% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -10.88% and a quarterly drop of -28.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.47% for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.38% for KW’s stock, with a simple moving average of -26.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KW stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for KW by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for KW in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $6 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KW Trading at -13.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares sank -11.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KW rose by +0.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.70. In addition, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc saw -27.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KW starting from MCMORROW WILLIAM J, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $12.32 back on Nov 06. After this action, MCMORROW WILLIAM J now owns 8,599,517 shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc, valued at $1,232,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.30 for the present operating margin

+34.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc stands at +17.35. The total capital return value is set at 0.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.46. Equity return is now at value -13.36, with -0.46 for asset returns.

Based on Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW), the company’s capital structure generated 1,968.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.