Kartoon Studios Inc (TOON) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TOON is 2.34. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Kartoon Studios Inc (TOON) is $10.00, which is $8.39 above the current market price. The public float for TOON is 32.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.03% of that float. On November 30, 2023, TOON’s average trading volume was 182.79K shares.

TOON) stock’s latest price update

Kartoon Studios Inc (AMEX: TOON)’s stock price has gone rise by 11.81 in comparison to its previous close of 1.44, however, the company has experienced a 49.07% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-06-26 that Today, the company formerly known as Genius Brands confirmed that it has officially changed its name to Kartoon Studios (NYSEMKT: TOON ). Shares of Kartoon now trade under the “TOON” ticker symbol on the NYSE American exchange.

TOON’s Market Performance

Kartoon Studios Inc (TOON) has experienced a 49.07% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 54.81% rise in the past month, and a 3.21% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.43% for TOON. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 43.75% for TOON’s stock, with a -24.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TOON Trading at 30.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.97%, as shares surge +62.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOON rose by +49.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1510. In addition, Kartoon Studios Inc saw -65.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TOON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-48.39 for the present operating margin

+13.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kartoon Studios Inc stands at -73.19. The total capital return value is set at -16.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.35. Equity return is now at value -72.37, with -36.89 for asset returns.

Based on Kartoon Studios Inc (TOON), the company’s capital structure generated 83.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.40. Total debt to assets is 38.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Kartoon Studios Inc (TOON) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.