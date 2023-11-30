Jeffs Brands Ltd (JFBR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Jeffs Brands Ltd (NASDAQ: JFBR) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 31.38 compared to its previous closing price of 2.37. However, the company has seen a gain of 48.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-02-22 that A fresh press release from this morning is putting Jeffs’ Brands (NASDAQ: JFBR ) in the spotlight. Reportedly, Jeffs’ Brands entered into a non-binding letter of intent (LOI) with SuperBuzz.

Is It Worth Investing in Jeffs Brands Ltd (NASDAQ: JFBR) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for JFBR is also noteworthy at 2.00.

The public float for JFBR is 3.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.50% of that float. The average trading volume of JFBR on November 30, 2023 was 18.44K shares.

JFBR’s Market Performance

The stock of Jeffs Brands Ltd (JFBR) has seen a 48.56% increase in the past week, with a 27.17% rise in the past month, and a -10.50% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 26.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 20.92% for JFBR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.19% for JFBR’s stock, with a -37.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

JFBR Trading at 10.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JFBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.21%, as shares surge +20.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JFBR rose by +48.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.69. In addition, Jeffs Brands Ltd saw -61.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In summary, Jeffs Brands Ltd (JFBR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.