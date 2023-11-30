InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (INM) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for INM is at 0.85. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for INM is $20.00, which is $19.55 above the current market price. The public float for INM is 3.31M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.15% of that float. The average trading volume for INM on November 30, 2023 was 1.77M shares.

INM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INM) has jumped by 21.74 compared to previous close of 0.37. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 18.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-25 that InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INM ) stock is falling on Wednesday after the pharmaceutical company’s shares underwent a massive rally on Tuesday! INM stock was up 70.5% when normal trading hours ended on Tuesday.

INM’s Market Performance

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (INM) has seen a 18.47% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -11.71% decline in the past month and a -48.83% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.75% for INM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.41% for INM’s stock, with a -54.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

INM Trading at -21.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.96%, as shares sank -6.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INM rose by +18.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4099. In addition, InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -77.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-202.60 for the present operating margin

+27.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -192.18. The total capital return value is set at -74.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -73.68. Equity return is now at value -67.76, with -54.70 for asset returns.

Based on InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (INM), the company’s capital structure generated 3.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.14. Total debt to assets is 2.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (INM) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.