ICU Medical, Inc. (ICUI) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.62. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for ICU Medical, Inc. (ICUI) by analysts is $130.00, which is $45.36 above the current market price. The public float for ICUI is 20.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.29% of that float. On November 30, 2023, the average trading volume of ICUI was 243.53K shares.

ICUI) stock’s latest price update

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICUI)’s stock price has plunge by 0.02relation to previous closing price of 84.62. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.94% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that ICU Medical, Inc. has faced disappointment and poor performance due to previous acquisitions and lower-quality business activities. The company’s recent acquisition of Smiths Medical Business did not meet sales expectations, leading to a shortfall in earnings. ICU Medical’s stock has declined significantly, and its leverage ratios are high, causing concerns amidst sales declines of the business.

ICUI’s Market Performance

ICU Medical, Inc. (ICUI) has seen a 1.94% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -14.01% decline in the past month and a -42.70% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.90% for ICUI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.54% for ICUI’s stock, with a -44.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ICUI Trading at -18.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICUI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.98%, as shares sank -13.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICUI rose by +1.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $87.99. In addition, ICU Medical, Inc. saw -46.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ICUI starting from Voigtlander Christian B., who sale 6,850 shares at the price of $129.04 back on Sep 08. After this action, Voigtlander Christian B. now owns 13,603 shares of ICU Medical, Inc., valued at $883,930 using the latest closing price.

Jain Vivek, the Chairman and CEO of ICU Medical, Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $180.02 during a trade that took place back on Jul 12, which means that Jain Vivek is holding 23,677 shares at $5,400,720 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ICUI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.67 for the present operating margin

+29.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for ICU Medical, Inc. stands at -3.26. The total capital return value is set at -0.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.74. Equity return is now at value -1.36, with -0.64 for asset returns.

Based on ICU Medical, Inc. (ICUI), the company’s capital structure generated 83.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.36. Total debt to assets is 38.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 80.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.49.

Conclusion

To sum up, ICU Medical, Inc. (ICUI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.