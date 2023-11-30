ICL Group Ltd. (ICL) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE: ICL) is above average at 7.18x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.17.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ICL Group Ltd. (ICL) is $5.89, which is $0.82 above the current market price. The public float for ICL is 720.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.22% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ICL on November 30, 2023 was 989.53K shares.

ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE: ICL)’s stock price has gone decline by -4.25 in comparison to its previous close of 5.29, however, the company has experienced a -2.41% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Peggy Reilly Tharp – Vice President of Global Investor Relations Raviv Zoller – President & Chief Executive Officer Aviram Lahav – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Alexandria Jones – Bank of America Operator Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. And welcome to the ICL Analyst Conference Call.

ICL’s Market Performance

ICL’s stock has fallen by -2.41% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.87% and a quarterly drop of -15.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.51% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.10% for ICL Group Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.58% for ICL’s stock, with a -15.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ICL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ICL stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ICL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ICL in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $6.50 based on the research report published on November 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ICL Trading at -2.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.51%, as shares surge +4.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICL fell by -2.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.05. In addition, ICL Group Ltd. saw -30.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ICL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.81 for the present operating margin

+49.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for ICL Group Ltd. stands at +21.56. The total capital return value is set at 43.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.54. Equity return is now at value 16.60, with 7.97 for asset returns.

Based on ICL Group Ltd. (ICL), the company’s capital structure generated 51.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.07. Total debt to assets is 24.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ICL Group Ltd. (ICL) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.