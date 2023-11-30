Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX) Stock Sees a-0.33 Decrease

The stock of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX) has gone down by -1.08% for the week, with a -6.04% drop in the past month and a -9.91% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.98% for HLX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.94% for HLX stock, with a simple moving average of 6.33% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE: HLX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE: HLX) is above average at 69.97x. The 36-month beta value for HLX is also noteworthy at 2.64. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HLX is $15.00, which is $5.82 above than the current price. The public float for HLX is 141.61M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.96% of that float. The average trading volume of HLX on November 30, 2023 was 2.22M shares.

HLX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE: HLX) has decreased by -0.33 when compared to last closing price of 9.21. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.08% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-24 that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc (NYSE:HLX ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 24, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Brent Arriaga – Chief Accounting Officer Owen Kratz – Chief Executive Officer Scotty Sparks – Chief Operating Officer Erik Staffeldt – Chief Financial Officer Ken Neikirk – General Counsel Conference Call Participants James Schumm – TD Cowen Luke Lemoine – Piper Sandler Greg Lewis – BTIG Don Crist – Johnson Rice Operator Greetings and welcome to the Third Quarter Helix Energy Solutions 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded on Tuesday, October 24, 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of HLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HLX stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for HLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HLX in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $10 based on the research report published on October 26, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

HLX Trading at -10.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.99%, as shares sank -6.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLX fell by -1.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.53. In addition, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc saw 24.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLX starting from Glassman Diana, who sale 6,800 shares at the price of $11.41 back on Sep 28. After this action, Glassman Diana now owns 27,990 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc, valued at $77,588 using the latest closing price.

Sparks Scott Andrew, the EVP and COO of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc, sale 10,000 shares at $9.53 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Sparks Scott Andrew is holding 163,948 shares at $95,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.99 for the present operating margin

+5.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc stands at -10.05. The total capital return value is set at -1.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.55. Equity return is now at value 1.34, with 0.84 for asset returns.

Based on Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX), the company’s capital structure generated 30.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.64. Total debt to assets is 19.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

In summary, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.