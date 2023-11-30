Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for GROV is at 1.06. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GROV is $3.00, which is $0.95 above the current market price. The public float for GROV is 13.85M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.22% of that float. The average trading volume for GROV on November 30, 2023 was 117.23K shares.

The stock of Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GROV) has decreased by -8.07 when compared to last closing price of 2.23.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -9.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-11 that Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Jeff Yurcisin – CEO Sergio Cervantes – CFO Conference Call Participants Dana Telsey – Telsey Advisory Group Susan Anderson – Canaccord Genuity Operator Good afternoon, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc.’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

GROV’s Market Performance

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) has seen a -9.69% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 23.49% gain in the past month and a -39.17% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.01% for GROV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.97% for GROV’s stock, with a -8.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GROV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GROV stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for GROV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GROV in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $2 based on the research report published on November 17, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

GROV Trading at -2.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GROV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.00%, as shares surge +28.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GROV fell by -9.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.96. In addition, Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. saw 2.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GROV starting from Clark Christopher, who sale 6,485 shares at the price of $1.54 back on Nov 01. After this action, Clark Christopher now owns 83,950 shares of Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc., valued at $9,971 using the latest closing price.

Clark Christopher, the Chief Digital Officer of Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc., sale 6,485 shares at $2.69 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Clark Christopher is holding 90,435 shares at $17,469 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GROV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-43.85 for the present operating margin

+48.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. stands at -27.28. The total capital return value is set at -58.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.83. Equity return is now at value -189.02, with -25.50 for asset returns.

Based on Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV), the company’s capital structure generated 305.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.35. Total debt to assets is 46.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 289.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 3.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.