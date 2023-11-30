Greenhill & Co Inc (GHL) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Greenhill & Co Inc (NYSE: GHL)’s stock price has surge by 1.15relation to previous closing price of 14.84. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.49% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-05-22 that Greenhill (NYSE: GHL ) stock is taking off on Monday thanks to news of an acquisition deal with Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE: MFG ). This deal has Mizuho Financial Group agreeing to pay $15 per share in cash for GHL stock.

Is It Worth Investing in Greenhill & Co Inc (NYSE: GHL) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for GHL is at 1.04. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GHL is $15.00, which is -$0.01 below the current market price. The public float for GHL is 12.83M, and currently, shorts hold a 12.74% of that float. The average trading volume for GHL on November 30, 2023 was 208.36K shares.

GHL’s Market Performance

The stock of Greenhill & Co Inc (GHL) has seen a 1.49% increase in the past week, with a 1.49% rise in the past month, and a 1.76% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.63% for GHL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.46% for GHL stock, with a simple moving average of 18.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GHL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GHL stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for GHL by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for GHL in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $12 based on the research report published on April 28, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

GHL Trading at 1.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GHL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.27% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.53%, as shares surge +1.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GHL rose by +1.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.80. In addition, Greenhill & Co Inc saw 46.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GHL starting from RODRIGUEZ HAROLD J JR, who purchase 470 shares at the price of $10.19 back on Dec 21. After this action, RODRIGUEZ HAROLD J JR now owns 210,382 shares of Greenhill & Co Inc, valued at $4,786 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GHL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.96 for the present operating margin

+94.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Greenhill & Co Inc stands at +1.27. The total capital return value is set at 4.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.73. Equity return is now at value -62.32, with -5.32 for asset returns.

Based on Greenhill & Co Inc (GHL), the company’s capital structure generated 465.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.33. Total debt to assets is 68.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 450.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.76. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.46.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Greenhill & Co Inc (GHL) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.