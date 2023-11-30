Genelux Corp (GNLX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Genelux Corp (NASDAQ: GNLX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 11.85 compared to its previous closing price of 10.46. However, the company has seen a gain of 12.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-07 that WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Genelux Corporation (NASDAQ: GNLX), a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, today announced that Thomas Zindrick, President, Chairman and CEO, will present a corporate overview with institutional investors during the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference held the week of September 11t h, 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in Genelux Corp (NASDAQ: GNLX) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Genelux Corp (GNLX) is $33.75, which is $22.05 above the current market price. The public float for GNLX is 19.40M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.07% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GNLX on November 30, 2023 was 230.80K shares.

GNLX’s Market Performance

GNLX’s stock has seen a 12.72% increase for the week, with a -15.58% drop in the past month and a -52.99% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.76% for Genelux Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.95% for GNLX’s stock, with a -50.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNLX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for GNLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GNLX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $35 based on the research report published on November 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GNLX Trading at -37.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.95%, as shares sank -19.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNLX rose by +12.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +92.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.15. In addition, Genelux Corp saw 90.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNLX starting from Yu Yong, who sale 18,665 shares at the price of $10.26 back on Nov 21. After this action, Yu Yong now owns 69,335 shares of Genelux Corp, valued at $191,555 using the latest closing price.

Szalay Aladar, the 10% Owner of Genelux Corp, sale 5,704 shares at $19.40 during a trade that took place back on Oct 25, which means that Szalay Aladar is holding 1,371,545 shares at $110,638 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.22 for the present operating margin

+91.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genelux Corp stands at -47.05.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Genelux Corp (GNLX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.