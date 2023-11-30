G1 Therapeutics Inc (GTHX) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for GTHX is also noteworthy at 1.76. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GTHX is $8.40, which is $6.55 above than the current price. The public float for GTHX is 42.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.80% of that float. The average trading volume of GTHX on November 30, 2023 was 517.82K shares.

G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GTHX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 8.53 in relation to its previous close of 1.70. However, the company has experienced a 11.14% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-01 that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Will Roberts – Vice President-Communications Jack Bailey – Chief Executive Officer Andrew Perry – Chief Commercial Officer Raj Malik – Chief Medical Officer John Umstead – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Gil Blum – Needham & Company Dane Leone – RJF Anupam Rama – JPMorgan Troy Langford – TD Cowen Operator Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the G1 Therapeutics Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Call.

GTHX’s Market Performance

G1 Therapeutics Inc (GTHX) has seen a 11.14% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 11.82% gain in the past month and a 10.48% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.97% for GTHX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.99% for GTHX’s stock, with a -19.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTHX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTHX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for GTHX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GTHX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $10 based on the research report published on January 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GTHX Trading at 30.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTHX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.72%, as shares surge +36.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTHX rose by +10.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6015. In addition, G1 Therapeutics Inc saw -66.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTHX starting from Velleca Mark A., who sale 60,000 shares at the price of $2.00 back on Aug 08. After this action, Velleca Mark A. now owns 116,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics Inc, valued at $119,974 using the latest closing price.

Bailey John E. (Jack) Jr., the President and CEO of G1 Therapeutics Inc, sale 2,719 shares at $2.45 during a trade that took place back on Jul 05, which means that Bailey John E. (Jack) Jr. is holding 433,563 shares at $6,672 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTHX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-265.45 for the present operating margin

+92.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for G1 Therapeutics Inc stands at -287.63. The total capital return value is set at -71.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -78.31. Equity return is now at value -158.99, with -47.21 for asset returns.

Based on G1 Therapeutics Inc (GTHX), the company’s capital structure generated 121.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.92. Total debt to assets is 44.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 120.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.04.

Conclusion

In summary, G1 Therapeutics Inc (GTHX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.