Fury Gold Mines Ltd. (FURY) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Fury Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: FURY) has increased by 10.19 when compared to last closing price of 0.37.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 23.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2022-07-08 that Fury Gold Mines Limited (FURY) has become technically an oversold stock now, which implies exhaustion of the heavy selling pressure on it. This, combined with strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher, indicates a potential trend reversal for the stock in the near term.

Is It Worth Investing in Fury Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: FURY) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.01. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Fury Gold Mines Ltd. (FURY) by analysts is $1.40, which is $0.99 above the current market price. The public float for FURY is 142.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.16% of that float. On November 30, 2023, the average trading volume of FURY was 75.79K shares.

FURY’s Market Performance

The stock of Fury Gold Mines Ltd. (FURY) has seen a 23.66% increase in the past week, with a 23.17% rise in the past month, and a 2.00% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.66% for FURY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.24% for FURY’s stock, with a -7.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FURY Trading at 18.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FURY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.43%, as shares surge +25.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FURY rose by +23.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3432. In addition, Fury Gold Mines Ltd. saw -4.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FURY

The total capital return value is set at -8.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.12. Equity return is now at value -8.14, with -7.86 for asset returns.

Based on Fury Gold Mines Ltd. (FURY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.20. Total debt to assets is 0.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.12.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.07.

Conclusion

To sum up, Fury Gold Mines Ltd. (FURY) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.