EverQuote Inc (EVER) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of EverQuote Inc (NASDAQ: EVER) has jumped by 10.50 compared to previous close of 8.67. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 14.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-28 that CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EverQuote, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVER), a leading online insurance marketplace, today announced that management will host one-on-one investor meetings at the following investor conferences:

Is It Worth Investing in EverQuote Inc (NASDAQ: EVER) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.00. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for EverQuote Inc (EVER) is $9.50, which is -$0.08 below the current market price. The public float for EVER is 21.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EVER on November 30, 2023 was 302.63K shares.

EVER’s Market Performance

EVER’s stock has seen a 14.59% increase for the week, with a 41.51% rise in the past month and a 55.52% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.46% for EverQuote Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.48% for EVER’s stock, with a 10.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EVER Trading at 24.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.15%, as shares surge +11.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVER rose by +14.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.42. In addition, EverQuote Inc saw -35.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVER starting from Ayotte Jon, who sale 1,226 shares at the price of $8.31 back on Nov 21. After this action, Ayotte Jon now owns 63,708 shares of EverQuote Inc, valued at $10,188 using the latest closing price.

Brainard David, the Chief Technology Officer of EverQuote Inc, sale 5,451 shares at $8.79 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Brainard David is holding 183,048 shares at $47,914 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.16 for the present operating margin

+94.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for EverQuote Inc stands at -6.04. The total capital return value is set at -27.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.22. Equity return is now at value -56.51, with -38.47 for asset returns.

Based on EverQuote Inc (EVER), the company’s capital structure generated 5.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.65. Total debt to assets is 4.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.26 and the total asset turnover is 2.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.

Conclusion

To put it simply, EverQuote Inc (EVER) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.