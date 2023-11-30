Evaluating the Impact of 6.26 Increase on Silk Road Medical Inc’s (SILK) Stock

The stock of Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) has seen a 9.82% increase in the past week, with a 22.10% gain in the past month, and a -52.54% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.03% for SILK. . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.31% for SILK’s stock, with a -66.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SILK) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.34. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) by analysts is $11.57, which is $2.4 above the current market price. The public float for SILK is 36.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.99% of that float. On November 30, 2023, the average trading volume of SILK was 1.31M shares.

SILK) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SILK) has increased by 6.26 when compared to last closing price of 8.63.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Marissa Bych – Gilmartin Group, Director, Investor Relations Jack Lasersohn – Chairman Chas McKhann – Chief Executive Officer Lucas Buchanan – Chief Financial Officer and COO Conference Call Participants John McAulay – Stifel Rohin Patel – JPMorgan Adam Maeder – Piper Sandler Kristen Stewart – CL King Suraj Khalia – Oppenheimer & Company Michael Polark – Wolfe Research Operator Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Silk Road Medical Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call.

SILK Trading at -7.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SILK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.53%, as shares surge +22.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SILK rose by +8.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.18. In addition, Silk Road Medical Inc saw -82.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SILK starting from Jones Marie L., who sale 656 shares at the price of $6.61 back on Oct 27. After this action, Jones Marie L. now owns 54,941 shares of Silk Road Medical Inc, valued at $4,334 using the latest closing price.

Buchanan Lucas W., the COO/CFO of Silk Road Medical Inc, sale 2,662 shares at $15.22 during a trade that took place back on Oct 04, which means that Buchanan Lucas W. is holding 435,848 shares at $40,524 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SILK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-37.51 for the present operating margin

+72.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Silk Road Medical Inc stands at -39.68. The total capital return value is set at -27.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -29.40. Equity return is now at value -52.63, with -26.14 for asset returns.

Based on Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK), the company’s capital structure generated 50.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.47. Total debt to assets is 30.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.41.

Conclusion

To sum up, Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.