Evaluating the Impact of 2.35 Increase on Quanta Services, Inc.’s (PWR) Stock

In the past week, PWR stock has gone up by 1.23%, with a monthly gain of 12.65% and a quarterly plunge of -11.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.01%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.79% for Quanta Services, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.22% for PWR’s stock, with a 3.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE: PWR) Right Now?

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE: PWR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for PWR is at 1.10. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PWR is $212.41, which is $26.8 above the current market price. The public float for PWR is 143.52M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.07% of that float. The average trading volume for PWR on November 30, 2023 was 1.16M shares.

PWR) stock’s latest price update

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE: PWR)’s stock price has plunge by 2.35relation to previous closing price of 181.34. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.23% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-10 that In general, stocks generate outsized returns because the Street has been overly bearish on their outlook. Due to the Street’s overdone high interest rate concerns, it’s now unduly pessimistic about many growth equities with great futures.

Analysts’ Opinion of PWR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PWR stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for PWR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PWR in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $212 based on the research report published on November 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PWR Trading at 5.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.01%, as shares surge +11.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PWR rose by +1.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $177.33. In addition, Quanta Services, Inc. saw 30.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PWR starting from WAYNE DONALD, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $210.92 back on Sep 01. After this action, WAYNE DONALD now owns 41,323 shares of Quanta Services, Inc., valued at $1,054,600 using the latest closing price.

Upperman Dorothy, the VP Tax of Quanta Services, Inc., sale 4,074 shares at $183.87 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Upperman Dorothy is holding 13,078 shares at $749,073 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PWR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.59 for the present operating margin

+12.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Quanta Services, Inc. stands at +2.88. The total capital return value is set at 10.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.38. Equity return is now at value 12.45, with 4.89 for asset returns.

Based on Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR), the company’s capital structure generated 73.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.48. Total debt to assets is 29.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 71.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.81 and the total asset turnover is 1.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.