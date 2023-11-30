Evaluating the Impact of 0.59 Increase on FMC Corp.’s (FMC) Stock

The stock of FMC Corp. (FMC) has seen a -0.98% decrease in the past week, with a -9.11% drop in the past month, and a -40.41% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.37% for FMC.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.52% for FMC’s stock, with a -44.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in FMC Corp. (NYSE: FMC) Right Now?

FMC Corp. (NYSE: FMC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 13.42x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.87. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for FMC Corp. (FMC) by analysts is $67.06, which is $14.38 above the current market price. The public float for FMC is 123.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.33% of that float. On November 30, 2023, the average trading volume of FMC was 2.01M shares.

FMC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of FMC Corp. (NYSE: FMC) has increased by 0.59 when compared to last closing price of 52.37.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-20 that FMC Corp (FMC) outlines its new strategic growth plan, including a focus on strengthening grower relationships, expanding the Plant Health business and accelerating R&D pipeline development.

Analysts’ Opinion of FMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FMC stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for FMC by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for FMC in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $70 based on the research report published on October 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FMC Trading at -11.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.55%, as shares sank -0.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FMC fell by -0.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.93. In addition, FMC Corp. saw -57.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FMC starting from Pallash Robert C, who purchase 3,845 shares at the price of $52.48 back on Nov 27. After this action, Pallash Robert C now owns 47,871 shares of FMC Corp., valued at $201,786 using the latest closing price.

pereira ronaldo, the EVP, President, FMC Americas of FMC Corp., purchase 2,000 shares at $75.59 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that pereira ronaldo is holding 21,478 shares at $151,180 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.25 for the present operating margin

+41.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for FMC Corp. stands at +14.34. The total capital return value is set at 19.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.70. Equity return is now at value 18.28, with 5.45 for asset returns.

Based on FMC Corp. (FMC), the company’s capital structure generated 101.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.34. Total debt to assets is 30.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 84.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

To sum up, FMC Corp. (FMC) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.