Estrella Immunopharma Inc (ESLA) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 as "overweight," 0 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The public float for ESLA is 7.94M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.20% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ESLA on November 30, 2023 was 516.16K shares.

ESLA) stock’s latest price update

Estrella Immunopharma Inc (NASDAQ: ESLA)’s stock price has gone rise by 28.86 in comparison to its previous close of 1.49, however, the company has experienced a 37.14% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ESLA’s Market Performance

ESLA’s stock has risen by 37.14% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 11.63% and a quarterly drop of -74.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.38% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.29% for Estrella Immunopharma Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 38.77% for ESLA’s stock, with a -77.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ESLA Trading at -44.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.38%, as shares surge +20.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -80.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESLA rose by +37.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3996. In addition, Estrella Immunopharma Inc saw -81.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ESLA

The total capital return value is set at -6.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.89. Equity return is now at value -2.51, with -2.28 for asset returns.

Based on Estrella Immunopharma Inc (ESLA), the company’s capital structure generated 7.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.59.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Estrella Immunopharma Inc (ESLA) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.