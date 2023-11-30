Enlink Midstream LLC (ENLC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Enlink Midstream LLC (NYSE: ENLC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ENLC is 2.33. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ENLC is $14.33, which is $0.91 above the current price. The public float for ENLC is 231.13M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ENLC on November 30, 2023 was 2.20M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ENLC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Enlink Midstream LLC (NYSE: ENLC) has surged by 2.54 when compared to previous closing price of 13.01, but the company has seen a 3.09% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-21 that Exxon recently spent nearly $5 billion to bulk up its carbon dioxide infrastructure capabilities. EnLink Midstream believes carbon transportation could boost its earnings by 25% with minimal capital investment.

ENLC’s Market Performance

ENLC’s stock has risen by 3.09% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.98% and a quarterly rise of 6.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.29% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.55% for Enlink Midstream LLC The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.18% for ENLC’s stock, with a 18.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ENLC Trading at 6.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENLC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares surge +8.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENLC rose by +3.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.74. In addition, Enlink Midstream LLC saw 8.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENLC starting from Brooks Alaina K, who sale 35,023 shares at the price of $12.00 back on Aug 11. After this action, Brooks Alaina K now owns 465,486 shares of Enlink Midstream LLC, valued at $420,276 using the latest closing price.

Brooks Alaina K, the EVP, CL&AO, and Secretary of Enlink Midstream LLC, sale 40,210 shares at $12.05 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Brooks Alaina K is holding 500,509 shares at $484,530 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENLC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.98 for the present operating margin

+8.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enlink Midstream LLC stands at +3.79. The total capital return value is set at 8.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.10. Equity return is now at value 25.77, with 3.34 for asset returns.

Based on Enlink Midstream LLC (ENLC), the company’s capital structure generated 368.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.66. Total debt to assets is 51.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 366.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 78.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.59 and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Enlink Midstream LLC (ENLC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.