Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: ESRT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ESRT is 1.28. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ESRT is $8.90, which is -$0.1 below the current price. The public float for ESRT is 131.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ESRT on November 30, 2023 was 1.15M shares.

ESRT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: ESRT) has increased by 2.97 when compared to last closing price of 8.74. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.57% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC Television reported 2023-10-26 that Empire State Realty Trust CEO Anthony Malkin joins ‘The Exchange’ to discuss the resilience of the commercial real estate market, the state of New York City office occupancy, and more.

ESRT’s Market Performance

Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT) has experienced a 3.57% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.22% rise in the past month, and a 2.16% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.17% for ESRT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.15% for ESRT’s stock, with a 20.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ESRT Trading at 10.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.05%, as shares surge +11.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESRT rose by +3.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.69. In addition, Empire State Realty Trust Inc saw 33.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ESRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.47 for the present operating margin

+25.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Empire State Realty Trust Inc stands at +5.59. The total capital return value is set at 3.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.24. Equity return is now at value 11.48, with 1.35 for asset returns.

Based on Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT), the company’s capital structure generated 238.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.45. Total debt to assets is 54.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 237.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.