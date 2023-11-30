Embraer S.A. ADR (ERJ) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Embraer S.A. ADR (NYSE: ERJ) has surged by 3.10 when compared to previous closing price of 16.46, but the company has seen a 3.98% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-30 that Embraer (ERJ) secures an order for 25 of its E195-E2 passenger jets from Porter Airlines.

Is It Worth Investing in Embraer S.A. ADR (NYSE: ERJ) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.46. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Embraer S.A. ADR (ERJ) by analysts is $20.63, which is $3.65 above the current market price. The public float for ERJ is 183.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.27% of that float. On November 30, 2023, the average trading volume of ERJ was 952.90K shares.

ERJ’s Market Performance

ERJ stock saw an increase of 3.98% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 21.74% and a quarterly increase of 8.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.64%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.14% for Embraer S.A. ADR (ERJ). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.80% for ERJ stock, with a simple moving average of 14.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ERJ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ERJ stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ERJ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ERJ in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $16 based on the research report published on October 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ERJ Trading at 16.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ERJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.64%, as shares surge +18.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ERJ rose by +4.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.88. In addition, Embraer S.A. ADR saw 55.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ERJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.08 for the present operating margin

+20.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Embraer S.A. ADR stands at -4.07. The total capital return value is set at 2.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.02. Equity return is now at value -0.21, with -0.05 for asset returns.

Based on Embraer S.A. ADR (ERJ), the company’s capital structure generated 127.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.05. Total debt to assets is 32.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 115.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.

Conclusion

To sum up, Embraer S.A. ADR (ERJ) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.