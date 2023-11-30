Elevance Health Inc (ELV) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, ELV stock has gone down by -1.11%, with a monthly gain of 3.87% and a quarterly surge of 1.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.67% for Elevance Health Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.85% for ELV stock, with a simple moving average of 1.33% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Elevance Health Inc (NYSE: ELV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Elevance Health Inc (NYSE: ELV) is 18.27x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ELV is 0.84. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Elevance Health Inc (ELV) is $564.08, which is $98.72 above the current market price. The public float for ELV is 234.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.84% of that float. On November 30, 2023, ELV’s average trading volume was 1.07M shares.

ELV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Elevance Health Inc (NYSE: ELV) has plunged by -2.13 when compared to previous closing price of 475.49, but the company has seen a -1.11% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-28 that Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Style Scores.

ELV Trading at 2.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.42%, as shares surge +3.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELV fell by -1.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $462.18. In addition, Elevance Health Inc saw -9.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ELV starting from Penczek Ronald W, who sale 64 shares at the price of $454.35 back on Oct 24. After this action, Penczek Ronald W now owns 2,842 shares of Elevance Health Inc, valued at $29,078 using the latest closing price.

Dixon Robert L JR, the Director of Elevance Health Inc, sale 310 shares at $476.71 during a trade that took place back on Jul 21, which means that Dixon Robert L JR is holding 9,638 shares at $147,780 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ELV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.53 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Elevance Health Inc stands at +3.85. The total capital return value is set at 10.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.26. Equity return is now at value 16.34, with 5.70 for asset returns.

Based on Elevance Health Inc (ELV), the company’s capital structure generated 68.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.82. Total debt to assets is 24.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Elevance Health Inc (ELV) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.