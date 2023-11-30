Eastside Distilling Inc (EAST): A Technical Analysis

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Eastside Distilling Inc (EAST) is $5.00, which is $3.7 above the current market price. The public float for EAST is 1.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EAST on November 30, 2023 was 74.32K shares.

EAST) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ: EAST) has increased by 31.82 when compared to last closing price of 0.99.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 35.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-18 that Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST ) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 14, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Tiffany Milton – Controller Geoffrey Gwin – Chief Executive Officer Conference Call Participants Matthew Campbell – Laridae Capital Operator Good afternoon, and welcome to the Eastside Distilling Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode.

EAST’s Market Performance

Eastside Distilling Inc (EAST) has seen a 35.95% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -19.94% decline in the past month and a -22.32% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.97% for EAST. . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.70% for EAST’s stock, with a -58.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EAST Trading at -7.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EAST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.59%, as shares sank -19.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EAST rose by +22.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1138. In addition, Eastside Distilling Inc saw -71.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EAST starting from FINNSSON ERIC J., who sale 531 shares at the price of $1.01 back on Nov 20. After this action, FINNSSON ERIC J. now owns 34,380 shares of Eastside Distilling Inc, valued at $536 using the latest closing price.

FINNSSON ERIC J., the Director of Eastside Distilling Inc, sale 3,000 shares at $3.60 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that FINNSSON ERIC J. is holding 4,129 shares at $10,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EAST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-47.48 for the present operating margin

+7.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eastside Distilling Inc stands at -117.16. The total capital return value is set at -26.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -100.02. Equity return is now at value -260.25, with -62.03 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Eastside Distilling Inc (EAST) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.