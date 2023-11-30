Dynavax Technologies Corp. (DVAX) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dynavax Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: DVAX) is above average at 34.83x. The 36-month beta value for DVAX is also noteworthy at 1.35. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DVAX is $25.00, which is $11.63 above than the current price. The public float for DVAX is 128.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.83% of that float. The average trading volume of DVAX on November 30, 2023 was 1.53M shares.

DVAX stock's latest price update

Dynavax Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: DVAX)’s stock price has plunge by 0.68relation to previous closing price of 13.28. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.33% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-22 that New drug approvals and pipeline progress are likely to help maintain momentum for the Zacks Biomedical and Genetics industry. A strong portfolio and solid pipeline progress position GILD, CRSP, ACAD, DVAX and LGND well amid volatility.

DVAX’s Market Performance

DVAX’s stock has fallen by -1.33% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.54% and a quarterly drop of -8.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.34% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.22% for Dynavax Technologies Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.74% for DVAX stock, with a simple moving average of 6.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DVAX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DVAX stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for DVAX by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for DVAX in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $22 based on the research report published on September 27, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

DVAX Trading at -4.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DVAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares sank -5.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DVAX fell by -1.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.56. In addition, Dynavax Technologies Corp. saw 25.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DVAX starting from Novack David F, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $15.00 back on Nov 03. After this action, Novack David F now owns 3,187 shares of Dynavax Technologies Corp., valued at $300,000 using the latest closing price.

Novack David F, the President & COO of Dynavax Technologies Corp., sale 20,000 shares at $14.12 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that Novack David F is holding 3,187 shares at $282,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DVAX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.40 for the present operating margin

+63.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dynavax Technologies Corp. stands at +40.53. The total capital return value is set at 43.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 44.63. Equity return is now at value 11.06, with 6.20 for asset returns.

Based on Dynavax Technologies Corp. (DVAX), the company’s capital structure generated 44.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.75. Total debt to assets is 26.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.11.

Conclusion

In summary, Dynavax Technologies Corp. (DVAX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.