Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR (DXF) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DXF is 1.54. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DXF is $248.40, The public float for DXF is 2.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DXF on November 30, 2023 was 335.44K shares.

The stock price of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR (AMEX: DXF) has jumped by 11.65 compared to previous close of 0.32. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 18.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-04-29 that Use these tips to outperform the market The post Penny Stocks Trading Strategies, Tips for Outperforming appeared first on Penny Stocks to Buy, Picks, News and Information | PennyStocks.com.

DXF’s Market Performance

DXF’s stock has risen by 18.39% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.40% and a quarterly drop of -18.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.42% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.72% for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.14% for DXF’s stock, with a -67.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DXF Trading at 1.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DXF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.42%, as shares surge +2.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DXF rose by +17.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3314. In addition, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR saw -80.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DXF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.38 for the present operating margin

+100.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR stands at -54.68. The total capital return value is set at -1.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.72. Equity return is now at value -17.02, with -7.26 for asset returns.

Based on Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR (DXF), the company’s capital structure generated 73.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.25. Total debt to assets is 28.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR (DXF) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.