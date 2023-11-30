Doximity Inc (DOCS) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Doximity Inc (NYSE: DOCS) is above average at 41.09x. The 36-month beta value for DOCS is also noteworthy at 1.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DOCS is $26.45, which is $2.53 above than the current price. The public float for DOCS is 115.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.45% of that float. The average trading volume of DOCS on November 30, 2023 was 2.12M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

DOCS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Doximity Inc (NYSE: DOCS) has decreased by -1.08 when compared to last closing price of 24.18. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.50% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-26 that The telehealth sector is undergoing a significant transformation, reshaping the traditional contours of medical service delivery. This innovation-driven domain is drawing attention from investors, as top telehealth stocks show potential in a rapidly expanding market.

DOCS’s Market Performance

DOCS’s stock has fallen by -0.50% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 14.23% and a quarterly drop of -0.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.68% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.21% for Doximity Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.60% for DOCS’s stock, with a -17.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DOCS Trading at 8.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.68%, as shares surge +17.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOCS fell by -0.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.26. In addition, Doximity Inc saw -28.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOCS starting from Wampler Kira Scherer, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $24.41 back on Nov 24. After this action, Wampler Kira Scherer now owns 10,258 shares of Doximity Inc, valued at $61,025 using the latest closing price.

Overpeck Craig, the of Doximity Inc, sale 1,500 shares at $25.23 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Overpeck Craig is holding 116,470 shares at $37,845 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOCS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.04 for the present operating margin

+87.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Doximity Inc stands at +26.92. The total capital return value is set at 13.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.14. Equity return is now at value 14.07, with 11.99 for asset returns.

Based on Doximity Inc (DOCS), the company’s capital structure generated 1.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.59. Total debt to assets is 1.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.96.

Conclusion

In summary, Doximity Inc (DOCS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.