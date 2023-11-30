DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.75.

The public float for DOCN is 49.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 19.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DOCN on November 30, 2023 was 1.49M shares.

DOCN) stock’s latest price update

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (NYSE: DOCN)’s stock price has soared by 1.29 in relation to previous closing price of 30.14. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 7.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-24 that DigitalOcean, a two-billion-dollar plus market cap company, focuses on serving developers and small and medium-sized businesses in the cloud industry. It has faced challenges due to reduced cloud growth in 2022-2023 as interest rates increased. However, the company’s business prospects should strengthen with a global economy that economists expect to improve in 2025.

DOCN’s Market Performance

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN) has experienced a 7.46% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 48.35% rise in the past month, and a 9.15% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.08% for DOCN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.31% for DOCN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -8.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOCN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOCN stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for DOCN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DOCN in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $37 based on the research report published on November 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DOCN Trading at 26.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOCN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.70%, as shares surge +49.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOCN rose by +7.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.53. In addition, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc saw 19.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOCN starting from Spruill Yancey L., who sale 309,700 shares at the price of $28.52 back on Nov 22. After this action, Spruill Yancey L. now owns 4,954,067 shares of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc, valued at $8,832,644 using the latest closing price.

Spruill Yancey L., the Chief Executive Officer of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc, sale 149,704 shares at $28.89 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Spruill Yancey L. is holding 4,699,067 shares at $4,324,949 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOCN

Equity return is now at value -39.11, with -1.65 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.