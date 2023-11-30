Digital Brands Group Inc (DBGI) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Digital Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: DBGI)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.99 in comparison to its previous close of 3.13, Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-14 that Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 14, 2023 5:30 PM ET Company Participants John McNamara – IR Hil Davis – CEO Operator Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Digital Brands Group, Inc. Q3 2023 Earnings Call. I would now like to welcome John McNamara, Investor Relations to begin the call.

Is It Worth Investing in Digital Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: DBGI) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.67. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for DBGI is 0.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.45% of that float. On November 30, 2023, the average trading volume of DBGI was 226.30K shares.

DBGI’s Market Performance

DBGI’s stock has seen a 0.00% decrease for the week, with a -20.68% drop in the past month and a -72.42% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.65% for Digital Brands Group Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.31% for DBGI’s stock, with a -81.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DBGI Trading at -40.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.46%, as shares sank -12.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -62.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBGI rose by +9.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.74. In addition, Digital Brands Group Inc saw -96.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DBGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-114.47 for the present operating margin

+26.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Digital Brands Group Inc stands at -272.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.

Conclusion

To sum up, Digital Brands Group Inc (DBGI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.