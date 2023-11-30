Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (DO): A Technical Analysis

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: DO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.40. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (DO) is $19.00, which is $6.19 above the current market price. The public float for DO is 100.97M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DO on November 30, 2023 was 1.37M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

DO) stock’s latest price update

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: DO) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.71 compared to its previous closing price of 12.59. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-28 that Diamond Offshore Drilling reported better-than-expected third quarter results with revenues and adjusted EBITDA coming in well above expectations. As a result, the company raised full-year guidance. While the company intends to return capital to shareholders, it will take more time until free cash generation becomes sufficient for the initiation of a dividend and/or a share repurchase program. 2024 should benefit from a much lower number of shipyard days and a resulting decrease in offhire time and capital expenditures.

DO’s Market Performance

DO’s stock has risen by 4.28% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.18% and a quarterly drop of -13.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.23% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.68% for Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.33% for DO’s stock, with a -2.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DO stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for DO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DO in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $20 based on the research report published on November 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DO Trading at -3.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.23%, as shares surge +1.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DO rose by +4.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.64. In addition, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. saw 23.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DO starting from Savarino Dominic A, who sale 5,106 shares at the price of $12.74 back on Nov 10. After this action, Savarino Dominic A now owns 53,940 shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc., valued at $65,035 using the latest closing price.

Savarino Dominic A, the Senior Vice President and CFO of Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc., sale 5,797 shares at $15.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 07, which means that Savarino Dominic A is holding 37,975 shares at $86,955 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.12 for the present operating margin

+0.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. stands at -12.27. The total capital return value is set at -5.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.62. Equity return is now at value 6.40, with 2.92 for asset returns.

Based on Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (DO), the company’s capital structure generated 79.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.23. Total debt to assets is 35.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (DO) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.