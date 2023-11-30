DaVita Inc (DVA) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for DaVita Inc (NYSE: DVA) is above average at 15.61x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.07.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for DaVita Inc (DVA) is $104.43, which is $4.82 above the current market price. The public float for DVA is 90.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.45% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DVA on November 30, 2023 was 1.30M shares.

DVA) stock’s latest price update

DaVita Inc (NYSE: DVA)’s stock price has plunge by -0.06relation to previous closing price of 99.67. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.11% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-29 that Investors target stocks that have been on a bullish run lately. Stocks like DVA, EAT, CNA and ITGR that are seeing price strength have a high chance of carrying the momentum forward.

DVA’s Market Performance

DVA’s stock has risen by 2.11% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 29.97% and a quarterly drop of -3.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.04% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.97% for DaVita Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.81% for DVA’s stock, with a 8.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DVA stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for DVA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DVA in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $142 based on the research report published on August 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DVA Trading at 13.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares surge +28.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DVA rose by +2.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $90.21. In addition, DaVita Inc saw 33.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DVA starting from Waters Kathleen Alyce, who sale 9,794 shares at the price of $101.81 back on Aug 22. After this action, Waters Kathleen Alyce now owns 81,297 shares of DaVita Inc, valued at $997,099 using the latest closing price.

YALE PHYLLIS R, the Director of DaVita Inc, sale 2,196 shares at $95.26 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that YALE PHYLLIS R is holding 13,110 shares at $209,195 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.31 for the present operating margin

+22.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for DaVita Inc stands at +4.71. The total capital return value is set at 9.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.55. Equity return is now at value 68.77, with 3.51 for asset returns.

Based on DaVita Inc (DVA), the company’s capital structure generated 1,659.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 94.32. Total debt to assets is 66.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,571.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 89.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, DaVita Inc (DVA) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.